BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China has outlined priority areas and measures for turning the world's second largest economy into a global innovation leader over the next 15 years, vowing to make major breakthroughs in key and core technologies.

The country will pursue innovation-driven development and implement a number of strategic projects in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum information, integrated circuits, life and health, brain science, breeding, aerospace science and technology, and deep Earth and ocean exploration, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public Tuesday.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025, FYP) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on October 29.

Self-reliance in science and technology

In an explanatory speech on the proposals, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, stressed that China should focus on promoting high-quality development during its 14th FYP period.

To this end, China vows to uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive and take self-reliance in science and technology as strategic underpinning for national development, according to the proposals.

China will improve the national innovation system and speed up efforts to build the country into a scientific and technological powerhouse, the document said.

"On the one hand, we will improve our capabilities in independent innovation because key and core technologies cannot be bought," Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology, said at a press conference last Friday.

"On the other hand, we also hope to learn more advanced experience from other countries while sharing with the world more scientific and technological achievements of China and contributing more 'Chinese wisdom' for tackling global challenges," Wang added.

The document underscored the "dominant role" of enterprises in innovation, vowing to enhance their innovation capacity.

China will promote the building of national laboratories, plan and develop national science centers and regional innovation centers, and support the formation of international science and technology innovation centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the proposals said.

