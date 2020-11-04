 

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Management transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 09:30  |  57   |   |   
Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   November 4, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. EET


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name: Kati Levoranta  
Position: Chief Executive Officer
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20201102175047_2
     
Issuer
Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
     
Transaction details
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Transaction date: November 2, 2020
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000266804
 
Volume: (1): Volume: 346 Unit price: 5.2061 EUR
Futher details:  

Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan

 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: (1): Volume: 346
 

Volume weighted average price: 		 

5.2061 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
rene.lindell@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


Rovio Entertainment Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Management transactions Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   November 4, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. EET Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions Person subject to the notification requirement Name:Kati Levoranta Position:Chief Executive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Director/PDMR Shareholding
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting 2021
30.10.20
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Q3 interim report. Adjusted operating profit margin 18.9%, games gross bookings at last year’s level with lower user acquisition