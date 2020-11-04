Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release November 4, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. EET





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kati Levoranta Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20201102175047_2 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Transaction date: November 2, 2020 Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 346 Unit price: 5.2061 EUR Futher details:



Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan



Aggregated transactions: Volume: (1): Volume: 346



Volume weighted average price:



5.2061 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

rene.lindell@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

