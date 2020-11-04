Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar
On the 30th October 2020, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company’s financial results for the nine months of 2020.
Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/KASPrulga-Q
The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.
