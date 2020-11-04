 

EANS-News Lenzing AG / Lenzing reports improved results in the third quarter and remains strategically on course

Analysts Comments/Quarterly Report/Company Information

-

* Significant improvement in the third quarter after COVID-19-related slump on
the fiber market
* Measures for structural earnings improvement with positive impact
* Strategic investment projects remain on track
* Hygiene Austria joint venture: Successful growth and continued focus on
certified protective masks
* Lenzing wins the Austrian State Prize for Innovation with LENZING(TM) Web
Technology


Lenzing - In the first three quarters of 2020, the Lenzing Group successfully
responded to the extremely difficult market environment of increased pressure on
prices and volume due to the COVID-19 crisis by implementing a broad package of
measures and remains fully on track in terms of its strategy. The cooperation
with partners along the value chains was intensified and Lenzing was agile and
flexible in adjusting production volume to demand. In addition, Lenzing also
intensified measures for structural earnings improvement to mitigate the effect
of the pressure on fiber prices and demand for fibers, and reduced its operating
costs significantly as a result.

The immediate effects of the COVID-19 crisis increased the pressure on prices
and volumes in the textile fiber segment, in particular in the second quarter of
2020. The increase in demand towards the end of the third quarter, primarily for
wood-based specialty fibers such as TENCEL(TM) Modal and LENZING(TM) ECOVERO
(TM), had a positive impact on the revenue and earnings development, but was
still below the level of the previous year. As a result, revenue declined by
26.1 percent to EUR 1.19 bn in the first three quarters of 2020. The earnings
development essentially reflects the decline in revenue. The implementation of
measures for structural earnings improvements in all regions mitigated this
effect. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization)
fell by 47.4 percent to EUR 140.4 mn in the first three quarters of 2020. The
EBITDA margin decreased from 16.5 percent to 11.7 percent. Net loss for the
period(1) amounted to EUR minus 2.8 mn (01-09/2019: net profit of EUR 117.1 mn)
and earnings per share to EUR minus 0.10 (01-09/2019: EUR 4.41).

"Lenzing reacted quickly to the increased pressure on prices and volume caused
by the COVID-19 crisis and consequently held its ground in this extremely
Wertpapier


