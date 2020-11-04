--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysts Comments/Quarterly Report/Company Information* Significant improvement in the third quarter after COVID-19-related slump onthe fiber market* Measures for structural earnings improvement with positive impact* Strategic investment projects remain on track* Hygiene Austria joint venture: Successful growth and continued focus oncertified protective masks* Lenzing wins the Austrian State Prize for Innovation with LENZING(TM) WebTechnologyLenzing - In the first three quarters of 2020, the Lenzing Group successfullyresponded to the extremely difficult market environment of increased pressure onprices and volume due to the COVID-19 crisis by implementing a broad package ofmeasures and remains fully on track in terms of its strategy. The cooperationwith partners along the value chains was intensified and Lenzing was agile andflexible in adjusting production volume to demand. In addition, Lenzing alsointensified measures for structural earnings improvement to mitigate the effectof the pressure on fiber prices and demand for fibers, and reduced its operatingcosts significantly as a result.The immediate effects of the COVID-19 crisis increased the pressure on pricesand volumes in the textile fiber segment, in particular in the second quarter of2020. The increase in demand towards the end of the third quarter, primarily forwood-based specialty fibers such as TENCEL(TM) Modal and LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM), had a positive impact on the revenue and earnings development, but wasstill below the level of the previous year. As a result, revenue declined by26.1 percent to EUR 1.19 bn in the first three quarters of 2020. The earningsdevelopment essentially reflects the decline in revenue. The implementation ofmeasures for structural earnings improvements in all regions mitigated thiseffect. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization)fell by 47.4 percent to EUR 140.4 mn in the first three quarters of 2020. TheEBITDA margin decreased from 16.5 percent to 11.7 percent. Net loss for theperiod(1) amounted to EUR minus 2.8 mn (01-09/2019: net profit of EUR 117.1 mn)and earnings per share to EUR minus 0.10 (01-09/2019: EUR 4.41)."Lenzing reacted quickly to the increased pressure on prices and volume causedby the COVID-19 crisis and consequently held its ground in this extremely