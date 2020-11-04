SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic fencing market size is expected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2027, escalating at a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ease in the production and installation of plastic fencing drives its demand across residential, commercial, industrial, and agriculture sectors.

The rising number of remodeling and renovation projects in the residential and commercial sectors is projected to boost product demand. In addition, technological innovations and advancements in the production process are anticipated to propel product demand. Rising security and safety concerns are also projected to boost product demand over the coming years.

Increasing spending on infrastructure development coupled with the expansion of the construction industry across the globe is likely to propel product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the superior properties of plastic fences, such as waterproofing and resistance to corrosion & decay, are projected to stimulate its demand, thereby driving the market growth.

Volatile raw material prices are anticipated to restrict the demand for plastic fencing over the forecast period. However, the superior mechanical properties including weather resistance and resistance to scratch and wear, coupled with low maintenance costs are likely to benefit the market growth over the forecast period.

Read 118 page research report with ToC on "Plastic Fencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (PE/HDPE, Vinyl), By Product (Picket Fence, Post & Rail Fence), By Application (Boundary, Privacy), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-fencing-ma ...

