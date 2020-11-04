 

Plastic Fencing Market Size Worth $6.14 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 09:35  |  81   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic fencing market size is expected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2027, escalating at a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ease in the production and installation of plastic fencing drives its demand across residential, commercial, industrial, and agriculture sectors.

Grand View Research, Inc.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The rising number of remodeling and renovation projects in the residential and commercial sectors is projected to boost product demand. In addition, technological innovations and advancements in the production process are anticipated to propel product demand. Rising security and safety concerns are also projected to boost product demand over the coming years.
  • Increasing spending on infrastructure development coupled with the expansion of the construction industry across the globe is likely to propel product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the superior properties of plastic fences, such as waterproofing and resistance to corrosion & decay, are projected to stimulate its demand, thereby driving the market growth.
  • Volatile raw material prices are anticipated to restrict the demand for plastic fencing over the forecast period. However, the superior mechanical properties including weather resistance and resistance to scratch and wear, coupled with low maintenance costs are likely to benefit the market growth over the forecast period.

Read 118 page research report with ToC on "Plastic Fencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (PE/HDPE, Vinyl), By Product (Picket Fence, Post & Rail Fence), By Application (Boundary, Privacy), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-fencing-ma ...

The rising number of remodeling and renovation projects in the residential and commercial sectors is projected to boost product demand. In addition, technological innovations and advancements in the production process are anticipated to propel product demand. Rising security and safety concerns are also projected to boost product demand over the coming years.

Increasing spending on infrastructure development coupled with the expansion of the construction industry across the globe is likely to propel product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the superior properties of plastic fences, such as waterproofing and resistance to corrosion & decay, are projected to stimulate its demand, thereby driving the market growth.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plastic Fencing Market Size Worth $6.14 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global plastic fencing market size is expected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2027, escalating at a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ease in the production and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Light Sensor Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
Thousands tune in for JNA Awards 2020 hybrid ceremony
Daddybaby Protective Masks Certified by BSI, Contributing to the Prevention and Control of the ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods