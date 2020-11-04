Viasat Wins UK Ministry of Defence Contract to Supply Ultra High Frequency Satellite Communications Equipment on the Royal Navy Type 31 Frigate

FARNBOROUGH, UK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat UK Ltd., a subsidiary of global communications company, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), announced today it was awarded a contract to provide Ultra High Frequency (UHF) satellite communications (SATCOM) for the new Type 31 frigates, to be delivered by Babcock Team 31, for the Royal Navy.

UHF SATCOM is a mission-critical capability that will provide the Type 31 frigates with secure integrated voice and data services for communications between Royal Navy maritime vessels and headquarters. It allows commanders to remain informed and aware of the fleet disposition. It is also a vital component to enable maritime task group operations, extensively providing secure beyond line of sight (BLOS) communications between ships and mobile units such as sea boats, boarding teams and helicopters, which are all key elements of tactical combat and constabulary maritime operations.

"This UHF SATCOM capability will ensure the Royal Navy Type 31 frigates will have the robust, secure, world-wide UHF voice and data services it needs for modern warfare operations in the current information advantage environment," said Steve Beeching, managing director, Government Systems, Viasat UK. "We are very proud to be able to supply our world-class technology to the UK Ministry of Defence. The importance of the UHF SATCOM capability in enabling defence to co-ordinate limited assets, at its disposal, while effectively supporting Allies globally cannot be understated."

The Type 31 frigate programme is designed to deliver to the Royal Navy five flexible and affordable frigates that, alongside the BAE Systems-built Type 26 frigate, will replace the UK's current Type 23 frigates. The Viasat UHF SATCOM solution will provide reliable, dependable BLOS communications for the Royal Navy's Type 31 vessels, when introduced into service.

About Viasat UK Ltd.

Viasat UK Ltd. provides security and communications expertise to rapidly deliver new sovereign technologies to the UK defence and civilian markets. Specific to the UK defence market, Viasat UK Ltd. works closely with Viasat Inc., which has been recognised for developing an expansive portfolio of capabilities across information assurance, cybersecurity, SATCOM and tactical networking. Today, Viasat's security, encryption, next-generation tactical data links and SATCOM systems are currently used across multiple UK MOD programmes, from the Royal Air Force's new F-35 stealth fighter to Royal Navy warships.