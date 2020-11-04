Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Dannenfeldt, Thomas Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Nokia Corporation LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201102153509_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue: TGAT

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 2.7815 EUR

(2): Volume: 8,000 Unit price: 2.7955 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 11,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.79168 EUR

