Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper
|Auction date
|
201104
|Requested volume, SEK mln
|4,000
|Credit rating class
|1
|Term
|3M
|Fixed purchase rate
|0.45 %
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0,000
|Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln
|0,000
|Percentage alloted
|0.00 %
|Number of bids
|0
|Credit rating class
|1
|Term
|6M
|Fixed purchase rate
|0.55 %
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0,000
|Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln
|0,000
|Percentage alloted
|0.00 %
|Number of bids
|0
|Credit rating class
|2
|Term
|3M
|Fixed purchase rate
|0.75 %
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0,000
|Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln
|0,000
|Percentage alloted
|0.00 %
|Number of bids
|0
|Credit rating class
|2
|Term
|6M
|Fixed purchase rate
|0.85 %
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0,000
|Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln
|0,000
|Percentage alloted
|0.00 %
|Number of bids
|0
