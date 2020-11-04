 

EANS-Tip Announcement Lenzing AG / Quarterly report

The company Lenzing AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 04.11.2020
Publication Location: https://www.lenzing.com/en/investors/publications/

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4752964
OTS: Lenzing AG
Diskussion: Lenzing - Weltmarktführer
Wertpapier


