DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Trump vs Biden: NeXR Technologies SE realizes innovative showcase for the US election together with Baby Giant Hollyberg - NeXR MoCap technology underlines game changer potential 04.11.2020 / 10:07

Berlin, November 4, 2020

With the presidential election still open, NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) is using its own motion capture technology (MoCap) in an innovative showcase. For this purpose, the MoCap studio OnPoint cooperated with the Babelsberg animation experts Baby Giant Hollyberg. In a record time of less than ten days, Big Baby Debate was created as an amusing animated short film to support the US election on a high-end level. The former animator of Pixar Animation Studios, Jimmy Hayward, was recruited fo the project.

Crucial to the success of the rapid implementation are the efficient applications and processes of OnPoint. Classical keyframe animations were replaced by agile workflows and state-of-the-art MoCap. Thanks to NeXR and its MoCap technology, the production team could directly produce and check the first results as a 3D-preview on set. This saves valuable resources, time and significantly reduces production costs.

With their cooperation, NeXR and Baby Giant Hollyberg are thus breaking new ground in driving the innovation process in the popular animation genre.

"Within the framework of the cooperation, two highly motivated teams have pooled their expertise. The result is absolutely convincing. Especially against the background of the short implementation time. We are confident that we will be able to convince further partners and customers of our technology," says Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies SE.