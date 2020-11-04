 

HIGHCO Shareholding as 10/31/2020

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement
of information 		Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
October 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 630 093 24 890 552 23 260 459
September 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 622 578 24 890 552 23 267 974
August 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 615 448 24 890 652 23 275 204
July 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 619 416 24 890 752 23 271 336
June 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 628 048 24 880 752 23 252 704
May 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 623 130 24 880 742 23 257 612
April 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 625 169 24 880 842 23 255 673
March 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 816 841 24 721 232 22 904 391
February 29, 2020 22 421 332 1 799 423 24 721 732 22 922 309
January 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 789 427 24 721 132 22 931 705
December 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 789 688 24 722 952 22 933 264

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

