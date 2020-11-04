Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions
SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 NOVEMBER 2020
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201103120625_7
Transaction date: 2020-11-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 168 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(2): Volume: 389 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(3): Volume: 236 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,068 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(5): Volume: 3,139 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(6): Volume: 31 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(7): Volume: 25 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(9): Volume: 26 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(10): Volume: 96 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(11): Volume: 128 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(12): Volume: 118 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(13): Volume: 219 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(15): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(16): Volume: 120 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(17): Volume: 133 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(18): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.2 EUR
(19): Volume: 94 Unit price: 12.16 EUR
(20): Volume: 175 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(21): Volume: 17 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(22): Volume: 138 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(23): Volume: 122 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(24): Volume: 106 Unit price: 12.08 EUR
(25): Volume: 123 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(26): Volume: 98 Unit price: 12.08 EUR
(27): Volume: 89 Unit price: 12.06 EUR
(28): Volume: 157 Unit price: 12.02 EUR
(29): Volume: 107 Unit price: 12.02 EUR
(30): Volume: 106 Unit price: 12.02 EUR
(31): Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.04 EUR
(32): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.04 EUR
(33): Volume: 108 Unit price: 12.04 EUR
(34): Volume: 8 Unit price: 12.06 EUR
(35): Volume: 90 Unit price: 12.06 EUR
(36): Volume: 96 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(37): Volume: 178 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(38): Volume: 93 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(39): Volume: 108 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(40): Volume: 91 Unit price: 12.08 EUR
(41): Volume: 89 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(42): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(43): Volume: 84 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(44): Volume: 99 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
