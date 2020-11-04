Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nils Ittonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201103120625_7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 168 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(2): Volume: 389 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(3): Volume: 236 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,068 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(5): Volume: 3,139 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(6): Volume: 31 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(7): Volume: 25 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(9): Volume: 26 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(10): Volume: 96 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(11): Volume: 128 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(12): Volume: 118 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(13): Volume: 219 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(15): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(16): Volume: 120 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(17): Volume: 133 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(18): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.2 EUR

(19): Volume: 94 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

(20): Volume: 175 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(21): Volume: 17 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(22): Volume: 138 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(23): Volume: 122 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(24): Volume: 106 Unit price: 12.08 EUR

(25): Volume: 123 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(26): Volume: 98 Unit price: 12.08 EUR

(27): Volume: 89 Unit price: 12.06 EUR

(28): Volume: 157 Unit price: 12.02 EUR

(29): Volume: 107 Unit price: 12.02 EUR

(30): Volume: 106 Unit price: 12.02 EUR

(31): Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.04 EUR

(32): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.04 EUR

(33): Volume: 108 Unit price: 12.04 EUR

(34): Volume: 8 Unit price: 12.06 EUR

(35): Volume: 90 Unit price: 12.06 EUR

(36): Volume: 96 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(37): Volume: 178 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(38): Volume: 93 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(39): Volume: 108 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(40): Volume: 91 Unit price: 12.08 EUR

(41): Volume: 89 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(42): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(43): Volume: 84 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(44): Volume: 99 Unit price: 12.14 EUR