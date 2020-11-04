 

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 59 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

4 November 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 October – 3 November 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512   26,405,350
28 October 2020      
29 October 2020      
30 October 2020      
2 November 2020      
3 November 2020      
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512   26,405,350


Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 253,655   391,423,515
28 October 2020 500 2,421.97 1,210,985
29 October 2020 400 2,461.01 984,404
30 October 2020 350 2,505.07 876,775
2 November 2020 300 2,505.59 751,677
3 November 2020 300 2,628.25 788,475
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 255,505   396,035,830

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 313,833 B shares corresponding to 1.77 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 October – 3 November 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

