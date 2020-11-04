Company announcement for ROCKWOOL International A/S Release no. 59 – 2020 to Nasdaq Copenhagen

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 October – 3 November 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512 26,405,350 28 October 2020 29 October 2020 30 October 2020 2 November 2020 3 November 2020 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512 26,405,350





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 253,655 391,423,515 28 October 2020 500 2,421.97 1,210,985 29 October 2020 400 2,461.01 984,404 30 October 2020 350 2,505.07 876,775 2 November 2020 300 2,505.59 751,677 3 November 2020 300 2,628.25 788,475 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 255,505 396,035,830

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 313,833 B shares corresponding to 1.77 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 October – 3 November 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

