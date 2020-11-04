Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below: ISINBid mill. DKK (nominal)Sale mill.DKK (nominal)Cut-off pricePro rataYield99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/20227,5004,300101.885100 %-0.67 % p.a.99 24029 DGB …



