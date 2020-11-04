Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022
|7,500
|4,300
|101.885
|100 %
|-0.67 % p.a.
|99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052
|2,050
|
470
|111.25
|100 %
|-0.10 % p.a.
|Total
|9,550
|4,770
Settlement: 6 November 2020.
