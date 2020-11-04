DGAP-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Zalando SE (delayed): Zalando Records Exceptionally Strong and Profitable Growth in Third Quarter 04.11.2020 / 10:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GMV growth of 29.9 percent, fueled by strong Partner Program and Zalando Lounge performance

Very strong adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4 percent, driven by stronger growth and one-time effect

Upgraded full year guidance on the back of exceptionally strong and profitable growth in third quarter

Zalando expands Connected Retail and invests to triple number of stores in 2021; reinforces support for partners

BERLIN, NOVEMBER 4, 2020 // Zalando SE, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, achieved exceptional profitable growth in the third quarter of 2020. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and revenue grew by 29.9 percent and 21.6 percent to 2.5 billion and 1.8 billion euros, respectively. The strong growth was, in particular, driven by the accelerated consumer demand shift towards digital offerings in the course of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the strong performance of Zalando's Partner Program and Zalando Lounge.

In the same period Zalando achieved an adjusted EBIT of 118.2 million euros or a margin of 6.4 percent. Significantly improved cost of sales and efficiency gains in fulfillment drove profitability in the third quarter. As a result of the exceptionally strong sell-through in the spring/summer season, Zalando released inventory valuation allowances in the amount of 35 million euros, creating a positive one-time effect on profitability.

David Schröder, Chief Financial Officer, says: "As the second coronavirus wave is starting more forcefully than anticipated, we are much better prepared than earlier in the year. Our Starting Point for Fashion strategy continues to enable us to turn the accelerated consumer demand shift towards digital offerings into business opportunities for Zalando and its partners. We will continue to invest to drive strong growth beyond 2020 following our key strategic priorities: growing our active customer base, deepening customer relationships and driving our platform transition."