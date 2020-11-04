 

Financial Calendar 2021


   

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 4 November 2020
No. 21/2020

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2021:  

25 February 2021                    Annual Report 2020
13 April 2021                           Annual General Meeting
5 May 2021                             Trading Update for Q1 2021
11 August 2021                       Interim Report for H1 2021
4 November 2021                   Trading Update for Q3 2021

Any shareholder who has a proposal concerning specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 13 April 2021 must submit such proposal(s) in writing to the Board of Directors secretariat so that these are received no later than Monday 1 March 2021.

For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31
Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38

For media enquiries
Rajiv Arvind, Communications Director, +45 24 90 07 47

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 78.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

