Financial Calendar 2021

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 4 November 2020

No. 21/2020

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2021:

25 February 2021 Annual Report 2020

13 April 2021 Annual General Meeting

5 May 2021 Trading Update for Q1 2021

11 August 2021 Interim Report for H1 2021

4 November 2021 Trading Update for Q3 2021