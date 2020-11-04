Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the Swedish and Finnish Road Services Business from NCC

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of the Swedish and Finnish Road Services Business from NCC 04.11.2020 / 10:55

- Strengthens Goods & Services segment

- Company with a combined revenue of around EUR 125 million in the field of road Operations and Maintenance ("O&M")

- Mutares further expands in the Nordics and reconfirms growth strategy

- From December, the companies operate under the names Terranor AB and Terranor OY

Munich/Stockholm, 04 November 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Nordic Road Services AB and Nordic Road Services Oy, each a leading provider of road operation and maintenance in their respective markets, from NCC. From December on, the companies will operate under the new names Terranor AB and Terranor Oy.

Both companies will strengthen the Goods & Services portfolio segment as one new platform investment with expected revenues in 2020 of approx. EUR 125 million. In line with the acquisition, Mutares is opening a Stockholm office by the end of Q4/2020 reaffirming the continuous growth and expansion strategy.

Both companies, Nordic Road Services AB, operating in Sweden, and Nordic Road Services Oy, operating in Finland, provide a variety of services: winter services like snow ploughing and sanding/ salting, summer services like road repairs and green area management, complemented by road supervision, regular road maintenance, wildlife fences, and road markings . Key customers are mainly the state and municipal authorities. Nordic Road Services works together with a total of approx. 214 experienced O&M employees to ensure the timely and complete realization of customer orders with a high degree of satisfaction.