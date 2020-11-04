 

Uponor Corporation    Managers’ Transactions         4 November 2020       12:00 EET

Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Jyri Luomakoski

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Luomakoski, Jyri Harri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Uponor Oyj
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20201104075805_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-03
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 15.9683 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 15.9683 EUR

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com



Disclaimer

