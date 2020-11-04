Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons Jyri Luomakoski
Uponor Corporation Managers’ Transactions 4 November 2020 12:00 EET
Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Jyri Luomakoski
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Luomakoski, Jyri Harri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Uponor Oyj
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20201104075805_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-03
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 15.9683 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 15.9683 EUR
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com
