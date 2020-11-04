Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Ping An Bank on Private Cloud-based Push Services to Enhance Digitization of Its Operations

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. ("Ping An Bank"), a world-leading AI-driven retail bank that offers smart retail banking solutions, to improve overall user experience, enrich user analytics and drive greater efficiency.



As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "APP developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers optimize user experience and conduct more in-depth operations through agile product development. Iterative technology improvements are deployed with a clear focus on increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. Aurora also leverages its AI-driven data processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified big data service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making.