Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Ping An Bank on Private Cloud-based Push Services to Enhance Digitization of Its Operations
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. ("Ping An Bank"), a world-leading AI-driven retail bank that offers smart retail banking solutions, to improve overall user
experience, enrich user analytics and drive greater efficiency.
As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "APP developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers optimize user experience and conduct more in-depth operations through agile product development. Iterative technology improvements are deployed with a clear focus on increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. Aurora also leverages its AI-driven data processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified big data service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making.
Ping An Bank is a leading technology-driven joint stock commercial bank in China that focuses on retail banking. As of September 30, 2020, Ping An Bank had more than RMB2.5 trillion in assets under
management (“AUM”) from over 100 million personal accounts and boasted more than 60 million credit cards in use. In recent years, Ping An Bank has capitalized on innovations in AI, cloud
infrastructure, blockchain and big data analytics to upgrade its management and services as it executes a full-fledged digital transformation across all of its business processes, including
administration, marketing, risk-control, asset management, payment, operations and financing, in order to build “China’s most excellent and world-leading smart retail bank”.
This strategic agreement enables Aurora Mobile to leverage its stable, secure and efficient push services, based on private cloud infrastructure and comprehensive big data analytics for operations, to improve Ping An Bank’s ability to gain in-depth understanding of user needs, enhance user experience and improve operational efficiency. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its technical strength and service capabilities provided to leading financial APPs represented by Ping An Bank.
0 Kommentare