 

Koios’ Fit Soda to be Carried in Over 100 HEB Supermarket Locations Throughout Texas

With approximately 700,000 units sold so far in 2020, the Company’s Fit Soda functional beverage is now to be carried in more than 100 HEB supermarkets in the state of Texas. Fit Soda is an all-natural functional beverage which is available in four flavours. The placement of Fit Soda in HEB supermarkets complements an earlier placement of Fit Soda in Walmart’s U.S. online store, with HEB becoming the first “brick-and-mortar” major grocer to carry the product. As of Monday October 26, 2020, all participating HEB supermarket locations received shipments of Fit Soda in a new four-can retail packaging format.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Colombia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its Fit Soda functional beverage is now being carried in approximately one third of grocery retail locations operated by HEB Grocery Company, LP (“HEB”), a San Antonio, TX based supermarket chain with more than 300 stores in the state of Texas and northeastern Mexico. Following successful placements of the Company’s eponymous KOIOS nootropic beverage in stores of major U.S. retailers to include Walmart Inc. (“Walmart”) and GNC Holdings Inc. (“GNC”), as well as placement of Fit Soda in Walmart’s U.S. online storefront, the introduction of Fit Soda to more than 100 HEB stores in Texas marks the product’s first availability in “brick-and-mortar” retail locations of a major grocer in the United States. To date in 2020, Fit Soda has sold approximately 700,000 units, with continued positive reception from customers across the country.

Koios has created a suite of functional products including canned soft beverages, specialty coffees, and supplements. The Company’s lineup of offerings, which are sold under the KOIOS and Fit Soda brand names, have been developed with an intent to impart specific benefits to users including improved focus and concentration, mental clarity, and cognitive function. As of late 2020, the Company’s products are sold in more than 4,400 points of sale across the United States, as well as online through third-party retail partners and Koios’ own e-commerce platform which has more than 60,000 customers and subscribers. The Company has also established partnerships with several key beverage distributors in various markets throughout the United States. Further, in 2020 Koios added a former global brand director for Molson Coors and a former senior category merchant for Whole Foods to its advisory board. Under leadership with expertise in functional beverage development and commercialization, Koios continues to gain market share in various beverage categories with new placements through established online shops and retail storefronts.

