 

Fertibank at the Forefront of Genetic Studies Thanks to Agreement with Igenomix

The Barcelona egg and sperm bank has teamed up with the leading reproductive genetics laboratory to analyse all its egg and sperm donors with the CGT Exome test

The test detects DNA mutations that are associated with malformations, intellectual disability, or cardiovascular diseases in the offspring

63% of people are carriers of recessive mutations

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertibank egg and sperm bank has reached an agreement with the leading reproductive genetics laboratory Igenomix to analyse all its egg and sperm donors using the CGT Exome genetic test, which is the most complete and rigorous genetic compatibility and carrier test on the market.

This genetic test detects mutations in certain genes that can lead to malformations, intellectual disability, blindness, mobility and coordination problems, or cardiovascular, respiratory, and digestive diseases in the offspring of women and couples who want to have a baby with the aid of egg and/or sperm donation.

The CGT Exome test by Igenomix identifies monogenic anomalies through mass DNA sequencing. This makes it possible to analyse over 1,500 genes and detect over 30,000 mutations associated with more than 1,600 monogenic diseases in egg and sperm donor candidates.

Assisted reproduction with donor eggs

For couples undergoing assisted reproduction treatment that require egg and/or sperm donation, CGT Exome screening makes it possible to combine the genetic information of the donors with the genetic information of the couple receiving the donated gametes. This way, Fertibank will be able to select the perfect donors for all couples undergoing treatment, and identify the best genetic match to maximize their chances of having healthy offspring. We should bear in mind that approximately 63% of people are carriers of recessive mutations.

Performing this genetic screening ensures quality and safety in the donor selection processes at Fertibank, and is the best way for assisted reproduction patients to improve their chances of having genetically healthy offspring.

About Us:

Fertibank has more than twenty years of experience providing cryopreserved biological samples of the highest quality for assisted reproduction treatments, and works with numerous clinics and hospitals around the world: www.fertibank.com 

Contact:
Sergio Vicente,
+34651852995,
sergio@v3rtice.com

 



