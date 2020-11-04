 

Announcement of Sampo plc’s results and Annual General Meeting in 2021

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE             4 November 2020 at 12:30 pm


Announcement of Sampo plc’s results and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2020 on 11 February 2021. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2021:

- 5 May 2021: Interim Statement for the period January–March 2021

- 4 August 2021: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January–June 2021

- 3 November 2021: Interim Statement for the period January–September 2021

Sampo will publish its reports for January–March 2021 and January–September 2021 abridged.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors’ Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for 2020 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2020 during week 12.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held 19 May 2021. The dividend will be paid on 28 May 2021 at the earliest.

Sampo Group’s Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Corporate Responsibility Report will be published in May 2021.


