SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable blenders market size is expected to reach USD 225.1 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027 . Rising demand for healthy drinks as a way of getting fit and better among adults is the key factor driving the market. Consumers over the world have been seeking portable and space-saving kitchen appliances owing to the changing lifestyle, hectic schedule, and lack of time to prepare food. Furthermore, an increasing number of dual-earner households across the globe have been boosting the demand for the product.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027. The demand for the product is anticipated to grow due to an increase in the purchasing power of consumers, preference for healthy drinks, and a decline in consumption of sugary drinks

Offline distribution channel dominated the market by accounting for 75.1% share in 2019

Plastic material held the largest share of 53.4% in 2019 owing to its longer shelf life.

The portable blender offers a handy mini appliance for athletes and health-conscious individuals that enables them to prepare healthy beverages of their choice, which makes it ideal for mixing up protein shakes and smoothies. Moreover, the appliance can be transformed into a water bottle when not being used as a blender, thereby making it a dual-purpose appliance for busy and travel-friendly consumers.

In addition, the higher inclination of consumers residing in the kitchen fewer residences towards portable kitchen appliances has widened the scope of portable blenders among residential consumers. The rising popularity of people living alone has emerged the concepts of co-living spaces and hotel-style blocks, wherein people share communal spaces, such as living rooms and kitchens, resulting in a high potential for the ownership of portable small kitchen appliances, such as portable blenders.