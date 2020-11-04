 

Portable Blenders Market Size Worth $225.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 11:35  |  44   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable blenders market size is expected to reach USD 225.1 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for healthy drinks as a way of getting fit and better among adults is the key factor driving the market. Consumers over the world have been seeking portable and space-saving kitchen appliances owing to the changing lifestyle, hectic schedule, and lack of time to prepare food. Furthermore, an increasing number of dual-earner households across the globe have been boosting the demand for the product.

Grand View Research, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Grand View Research, Inc.)

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027. The demand for the product is anticipated to grow due to an increase in the purchasing power of consumers, preference for healthy drinks, and a decline in consumption of sugary drinks
  • Offline distribution channel dominated the market by accounting for 75.1% share in 2019
  • Plastic material held the largest share of 53.4% in 2019 owing to its longer shelf life.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Portable Blenders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Glass, Steel), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/portable-blenders- ...

The portable blender offers a handy mini appliance for athletes and health-conscious individuals that enables them to prepare healthy beverages of their choice, which makes it ideal for mixing up protein shakes and smoothies. Moreover, the appliance can be transformed into a water bottle when not being used as a blender, thereby making it a dual-purpose appliance for busy and travel-friendly consumers.

In addition, the higher inclination of consumers residing in the kitchen fewer residences towards portable kitchen appliances has widened the scope of portable blenders among residential consumers. The rising popularity of people living alone has emerged the concepts of co-living spaces and hotel-style blocks, wherein people share communal spaces, such as living rooms and kitchens, resulting in a high potential for the ownership of portable small kitchen appliances, such as portable blenders.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Portable Blenders Market Size Worth $225.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global portable blenders market size is expected to reach USD 225.1 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
Thousands tune in for JNA Awards 2020 hybrid ceremony
Daddybaby Protective Masks Certified by BSI, Contributing to the Prevention and Control of the ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods