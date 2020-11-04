DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Increased earnings forecast for the full fiscal year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
- Expected EBIT margin is increased to a range between 5.5% and 7.5%
- Sales forecast remains unchanged at € 240 - 260 million
Garching, November 4, 2020 - SUSS MicroTec is increasing its earnings forecast for the EBIT-margin for the full fiscal year from 3% to 5% to a new bandwidth of 5.5% to 7.5% due to the good business development to date and positive expectations for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The sales forecast for the fiscal year 2020 remains unchanged at a range of € 240 million to € 260 million.
04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-161
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 32007-451
|E-mail:
|ir@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1145401
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1145401 04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare