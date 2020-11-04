DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast SÜSS MicroTec SE: Increased earnings forecast for the full fiscal year 04-Nov-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Expected EBIT margin is increased to a range between 5.5% and 7.5%

- Sales forecast remains unchanged at € 240 - 260 million

Garching, November 4, 2020 - SUSS MicroTec is increasing its earnings forecast for the EBIT-margin for the full fiscal year from 3% to 5% to a new bandwidth of 5.5% to 7.5% due to the good business development to date and positive expectations for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The sales forecast for the fiscal year 2020 remains unchanged at a range of € 240 million to € 260 million.

04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451 E-mail: ir@suss.com Internet: www.suss.com ISIN: DE000A1K0235 WKN: A1K023 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1145401

End of Announcement DGAP News Service