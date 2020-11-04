 

DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Increased earnings forecast for the full fiscal year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.11.2020, 11:41  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Increased earnings forecast for the full fiscal year

04-Nov-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

- Expected EBIT margin is increased to a range between 5.5% and 7.5%

- Sales forecast remains unchanged at € 240 - 260 million

Garching, November 4, 2020 - SUSS MicroTec is increasing its earnings forecast for the EBIT-margin for the full fiscal year from 3% to 5% to a new bandwidth of 5.5% to 7.5% due to the good business development to date and positive expectations for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The sales forecast for the fiscal year 2020 remains unchanged at a range of € 240 million to € 260 million.

 

04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
E-mail: ir@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1145401

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1145401  04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145401&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSUESS MicroTec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SÜSS MicroTec SE: Increased earnings forecast for the full fiscal year DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast SÜSS MicroTec SE: Increased earnings forecast for the full fiscal year 04-Nov-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
EQS-News: Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Viscom AG: Anpassung der Jahresprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: GK Software erfolgreich im Cloud-Geschäft - zwei Großkunden entscheiden sich für cloud4retail
DGAP-News: mic AG richtet sich neu aus und übernimmt die Pyramid Computer GmbH, einen der weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Umsatz und Ergebnis nach den ersten neun Monaten 2020 deutlich über ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr wird erhöht (deutsch)
11:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Ergebnisprognose für das Gesamtjahr wird erhöht
03.11.20
Warburg’s Conviction List: November der Entscheidungen: Welche Aktien Börsen-Profis diesen Monat im Blick haben
26.10.20
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Quartalsergebnis im dritten Quartal 2020 deutlich über Vorjahr (deutsch)
26.10.20
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Results for Q3 2020 well above previous year
26.10.20
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Quartalsergebnis im dritten Quartal 2020 deutlich über Vorjahr
26.10.20
Süss Microtec: Prognose wird überprüft - Gewinnsprung
26.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Quartalsergebnis im dritten Quartal 2020 deutlich über Vorjahr (deutsch)
26.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Results for Q3 2020 well above previous year
26.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Quartalsergebnis im dritten Quartal 2020 deutlich über Vorjahr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
3.047
*** Süss Microtec AG ***