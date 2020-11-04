CalPrivate Bank Adds Relationship Leadership in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

Rick Sowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank stated, “We are very pleased to have such seasoned, respected individuals join the CalPrivate Team. Having worked with both of these individuals in the past and knowing their character, relationship management capabilities and growth orientation, we are thrilled that Kevin and Vince have joined us.”

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced today the addition of Kevin Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for Los Angeles and Orange Counties and Vincent Vanacore as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for the South Bay Los Angeles region.

Kevin “KC” Campbell, will oversee CalPrivate’s growth in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Mr. Campbell joins CalPrivate Bank with more than 30 years of financial services industry experience. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Market Leader at a regional bank, building loan, deposit, mortgage, and wealth opportunities across Southern California. Prior to this role, he was an Executive Vice President at Bank of Manhattan which then merged with Plaza Bank.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin Campbell to our leadership team. His experience in relationship banking, servicing high net-worth individuals and developing creative funding solutions for his clients, together with his outstanding knowledge of the Southern California market are directly correlated to our mission and strategic objectives. Having worked with several of our executives earlier in his career, we are confident in an outstanding culture fit”, Selwyn Isakow Chairman of CalPrivate Bank said. “Attracting Kevin continues the Bank’s history of recruiting top talent for exceptional growth”.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

