Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects

BANGKOK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) today approved the roll out of a comprehensive set of incentives covering all major aspects of the electric vehicles (EV) supply chain, with a focus on battery electric vehicles (BEVs), local production of critical parts, and the inclusion of commercial vehicles of all sizes as well as ships. The board also approved 35.7 billion baht (USD1.1 billion) worth of large investment projects in several sectors.

"In line with the Government policy to promote electric vehicles across the board, and to answer the radical changes underway in the global car industry, the BOI today approved a package that will accelerate the development of EV production and related supply chain in Thailand, and allow the entire sector to move into higher gear," Ms Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary General of the BOI, said after a board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha.