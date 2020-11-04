 

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. and Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy Announce Collaborative Certification Program in “Bioelectronics Therapist and Master Device Technician” to Expand Product Awareness and on Boarding of NEW Device Representative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy to develop a new distribution platform and certification training program to onboard new medical device representatives and improve training for current Wellness Pro ambassadors.

Dr. Michele Menzel, ND, D.psc, commented: “We are excited to work with Electromedical Technologies to develop and establish a curriculum/certification program that will include bioelectronics applications such as frequencies used, treatment protocols and treatment techniques, as well as books and materials for students and distributors.

Doctors and patients are realizing the importance of using methods that will have a positive effect in reducing pain without having negative effects on the immune system, especially in today’s pandemic environment. We will make this course available to our students, alumni distributors or anyone interested in the future of medicine to have an opportunity to take our course.”

Matthew Wolfson, CEO of Electromedical Technologies, commented, “This program fits perfectly with our plan of engaging and onboarding hundreds of new medical practitioners and distributors. In today’s economic environment, many people are seeking to create new revenue streams for their families. We have a way to help thousands of people to live a better quality of life, pain free and addiction free and at the same time provide a real income opportunity for anyone who wishes to join our brand ambassador team.” (https://electromedtech.com/register/)

The new Master Device Rep program will provide our current device representatives with added bonuses and give interested people who wish to join our team an incredible business opportunity as well. This certification program and curriculum are pending approval.

Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy is located in Edmond, OK https://energeticwellnessok.com/. Its Alumni, health providers, their patients and clients will have access to training and certification in the area of bioelectronics and specifically will have access and training using the Wellness Pro Plus device and future product line.

