Radware Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

“We are pleased with the results for the third quarter, during which we enjoyed a very strong and broad-based bookings growth, spanning across all our geographic regions and product lines,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President & CEO. “Our strategic OEM relationships delivered record booking in the quarter, further enhancing our strong position within the large enterprise segment, and contributing positively to the growth in our recurring revenues.”

Financial H ighlights for the Third Q uarter of 20 20

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $62.5 million, down 1% from revenues of $62.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Revenues for the first nine months of 2020 totaled $181.0 million, down 2% from revenues of $184.7 million for the first nine months of 2019:

Revenues in the Americas region were $30.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 24% from revenues of $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, revenues in the Americas region increased 13% over the same period in 2019.

Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, down 5% from revenues of $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, revenues in the EMEA region decreased 1% over the same period in 2019.

Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, down 27% from revenues of $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, revenues in the APAC region decreased 25% over the same period in 2019.



Net income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $11.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $437.4 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $6.8 million. Net cash spent on share repurchases in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $15.9 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss (gain) adjustment and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

2020 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 48,429 40,751 Marketable securities 62,930 36,924 Short-term bank deposits 179,675 100,276 Trade receivables, net 14,330 22,610 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,100 7,469 Inventories 13,290 13,940 326,754 221,970 Long-term investments Marketable securities 75,912 112,696 Long-term bank deposits 70,491 137,095 Severance pay funds 2,252 2,300 148,655 252,091 Property and equipment, net 23,141 22,971 Other long-term assets 25,959 24,398 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,185 18,144 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 54,198 55,625 Total assets 606,892 595,199 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 3,818 6,315 Deferred revenues 90,813 79,239 Operating lease liabilities 4,903 5,193 Other payables and accrued expenses 36,128 34,794 135,662 125,541 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 53,333 50,888 Operating lease liabilities 24,181 13,914 Other long-term liabilities 10,113 9,525 87,627 74,327 Shareholders' equity Share capital 718 710 Additional paid-in capital 434,815 414,581 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,917 1,145 Treasury stock, at cost (184,802) (145,226) Retained earnings 130,955 124,121 Total shareholders' equity 383,603 395,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 606,892 595,199







Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 62,524 62,859 180,981 184,710 Cost of revenues 11,646 11,527 32,893 33,180 Gross profit 50,878 51,332 148,088 151,530 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 16,747 15,108 49,088 45,738 Selling and marketing 27,659 27,094 82,616 80,435 General and administrative 4,513 4,403 14,114 14,209 Total operating expenses, net 48,919 46,605 145,818 140,382 Operating income 1,959 4,727 2,270 11,148 Financial income, net 2,897 2,137 7,404 6,047 Income before taxes on income (tax benefit) 4,856 6,864 9,674 17,195 Taxes on income (tax benefit) 1,269 (257) 2,840 1,960 Net income 3,587 7,121 6,834 15,235 Basic net earnings per share 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.33 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 46,341,046 46,850,137 46,547,504 46,788,870 Diluted net earnings per share 0.08 0.15 0.14 0.31 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 47,673,698 48,488,313 47,841,411 48,595,899







Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 50,878 51,332 148,088 151,530 Stock-based compensation 48 57 135 171 Amortization of intangible assets 465 997 1,427 1,818 Non-GAAP gross profit 51,391 52,386 149,650 153,519 GAAP research and development, net 16,747 15,108 49,088 45,738 Stock-based compensation 1,301 640 3,199 2,064 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 15,446 14,468 45,889 43,674 GAAP selling and marketing 27,659 27,094 82,616 80,435 Stock-based compensation 2,083 1,954 5,814 5,258 Amortization of intangible assets - 17 - 52 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 25,576 25,123 76,802 75,125 GAAP general and administrative 4,513 4,403 14,114 14,209 Stock-based compensation 975 741 2,809 2,290 Acquisition costs - - - 264 Litigation costs 44 24 303 883 Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,494 3,638 11,002 10,772 GAAP total operating expenses, net 48,919 46,605 145,818 140,382 Stock-based compensation 4,359 3,335 11,822 9,612 Amortization of intangible assets - 17 - 52 Acquisition costs - - - 264 Litigation costs 44 24 303 883 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 44,516 43,229 133,693 129,571 GAAP operating income 1,959 4,727 2,270 11,148 Stock-based compensation 4,407 3,392 11,957 9,783 Amortization of intangible assets 465 1,014 1,427 1,870 Acquisition costs - - - 264 Litigation costs 44 24 303 883 Non-GAAP operating income 6,875 9,157 15,957 23,948 GAAP financial income, net 2,897 2,137 7,404 6,047 Other loss (gain) adjustment - (253) 247 (563) Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (72) 878 480 2,418 Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,825 2,762 8,131 7,902 GAAP income before taxes on income (tax benefit) 4,856 6,864 9,674 17,195 Stock-based compensation 4,407 3,392 11,957 9,783 Amortization of intangible assets 465 1,014 1,427 1,870 Acquisition costs - - - 264 Litigation costs 44 24 303 883 Other loss (gain) adjustment - (253) 247 (563) Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (72) 878 480 2,418 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income (tax benefit) 9,700 11,919 24,088 31,850 GAAP taxes on income (tax benefit) 1,269 (257) 2,840 1,960 Tax related adjustments 62 266 245 195 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,331 9 3,085 2,155 GAAP net income 3,587 7,121 6,834 15,235 Stock-based compensation 4,407 3,392 11,957 9,783 Amortization of intangible assets 465 1,014 1,427 1,870 Acquisition costs - - - 264 Litigation costs 44 24 303 883 Other loss (gain) adjustment - (253) 247 (563) Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (72) 878 480 2,418 Tax related adjustments (62) (266) (245) (195) Non-GAAP net income 8,369 11,910 21,003 29,695 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.08 0.15 0.14 0.31 Stock-based compensation 0.09 0.07 0.25 0.20 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 Other loss (gain) adjustment 0.00 (0.01) 0.01 (0.01) Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.00) 0.02 0.01 0.05 Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.00) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.18 0.25 0.44 0.61 Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 47,673,698 48,488,313 47,841,411 48,595,899







Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (U.S. Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 3,587 7,121 6,834 15,235 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,616 3,106 7,883 8,494 Stock-based compensation 4,407 3,392 11,957 9,783 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 337 141 647 468 Gain related to securities, net (517) (253) (580) (563) Accrued interest on bank deposits (598) (804) (971) 1,527 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 48 (109) 235 824 Decrease in trade receivables, net 2,865 2,621 8,280 5,150 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (465) (1,163) (2,395) (4,849) Decrease in inventories 816 881 650 3,318 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,078) 203 (2,497) (535) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (7,648) 4,893 14,019 8,676 Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 2,456 39 1,735 511 Operating lease liabilities, net (26) 194 (64) 854 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,800 20,262 45,733 48,893 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,629) (1,810) (6,626) (6,153) Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (15) 73 (26) 11 Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net (2,666) (5,674) (11,824) 13,773 Proceeds from (investment in) sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 8,249 (1,997) 11,712 (45,232) Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 0 (12,239) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,939 (9,408) (6,764) (49,840) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,947 3,751 8,285 14,593 Repurchase of shares (15,907) (8,841) (39,576) (18,894) Net cash used in financing activities (10,960) (5,090) (31,291) (4,301) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (221) 5,764 7,678 (5,248) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 48,650 34,191 40,751 45,203 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 48,429 39,955 48,429 39,955



