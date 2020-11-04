 

Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 11:59  |  18   |   |   


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

04 November 2020

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 October 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 78.3 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 5 November 2020, to those shareholders on the register on 16 October 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295


Octopus AIM VCT 2 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Net Asset Value(s) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc04 November 2020 Net Asset ValueThe Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 October 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 78.3 pence per share. The net asset value is stated …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Total voting rights and capital
29.10.20
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
27.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
22.10.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
21.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
15.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
14.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)
09.10.20
Net Asset Value(s)