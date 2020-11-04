Net Asset Value(s)



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



04 November 2020



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 October 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 78.3 pence per share.



The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 5 November 2020, to those shareholders on the register on 16 October 2020.



For further information, please contact:



Kate Tidbury



Octopus Investments Limited



Tel: 0800 316 2295

