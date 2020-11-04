 

Montepino achieves its goal of developing one million square metres for logistics space

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 12:40  |  42   |   |   

The company has become the largest logistics developer specialising in built-to-suit (BTS) projects in Spain, and one of the ten largest in Europe

ZARAGOZA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Montepino Logística, one of the largest logistics developers and asset managers in Spain, has achieved its goal of providing one million square metres of logistics space in Spain since 2014. It has reached this milestone through its delivery of the final part of the new logistics HUB for the company Luís Simões, located in the Ciudad del Transporte industrial estate, one of the largest logistics sites on the Peninsula. It is a cutting-edge complex for e-commerce and represents a joint investment of over €85 million.

The new Operations Centre created by Montepino for the company Luís Simões in the Ciudad del Transporte industrial estate in Guadalajara, Spain.

This figure has turned the company, which has bases in Zaragoza, Madrid and Barcelona, into the leader of the BTS sector in Spain and one of the largest logistics developers in Europe. This milestone has been hit at the best possible time for Montepino, which is growing rapidly on a national level and is soon to implement its expansion strategy for growth on an international level. The company is seeking to export its demonstrably successful business model, which is client-focused and based on innovation, sustainability and growth in the short, medium and long term.

A growth plan with sights set on Europe

Over the last few years, Montepino has broken records within Spain. It has also managed to double the scope of its business plan in just three years, building a portfolio with a value of nearly €1 billion, which will feature 23 different platforms by the end of 2021. Its assets consist of both Big Box or XXL logistics platforms and last-mile platforms and have been built in strategic, key locations for cutting-edge logistics.

To Juan José Vera, the Director General of Montepino, "it's clear that our logistics operators are at the centre of the whole process and this is why we structure our whole team around them." This approach has allowed Montepino to establish long-term relationships based on trust with first-class clients.

The increased e-commerce activity of the last few months reveals the importance for the logistics market to continue to grow and to reinvent itself to offers innovative platforms. Against this backdrop, Montepino has been working on its plan to expand into the rest of the continent and to double its value again within the next five years.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326803/Montepino_Operations_Centre.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Montepino achieves its goal of developing one million square metres for logistics space The company has become the largest logistics developer specialising in built-to-suit (BTS) projects in Spain, and one of the ten largest in Europe ZARAGOZA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Montepino Logística, one of the largest logistics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
Maire Tecnimont Group's NextChem And Indian Oil Corporation Sign India's First Circular Economy MoU
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
tether.bet Announces the Largest Ever Political Bet
Portable Blenders Market Size Worth $225.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Enventure Announces First Commercial SameDrift System Installation
SecondWave: AirConsole is giving everyone free access to all of their video games during the new wave of ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods