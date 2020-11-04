 

UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 12:50  |  27   |   |   

The UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid on December 15, 2020, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on December 7, 2020.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend The UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid on December 15, 2020, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Leading Pipeline Company, Energy Transfer, to Purchase Low-Cost Power from Recurrent Energy’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
More Than 40% of Americans Say COVID-19 Has Influenced What Health Plan They Intend to Select During Open Enrollment
27.10.20
Confidence in Artificial Intelligence Increases as Health Industry Leaders Project Faster Return on Investment, Signal Growing Need for Broad Range of AI Expertise
23.10.20
US-WAHL: Trump und Biden streiten über Krankenversicherung
22.10.20
United Health Foundation Partners With Family First Health of Pennsylvania to Improve Access to Care for Children and Families
20.10.20
New Partnership with University of California, San Francisco, Will Help Grow and Diversify State’s Mental Health Workforce
20.10.20
UnitedHealth Group and University of California San Diego Teaming to Help Grow and Diversify State’s Mental Health Workforce
15.10.20
United Health Foundation Pledges $2.5 Million to Support Breast Cancer Screenings for Michigan Residents
14.10.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Erneut Verluste wegen Corona-Sorgen
14.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC auf 'Outperform'
14.10.20
RBC belässt UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC auf 'Outperform'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.20
5
UnitedHealth erzielt Gewinnzuwachs im vierten Quartal und im Gesamtjahr