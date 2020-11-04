First American Financial Announces $300 Million Share Repurchase Plan

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase plan, which authorizes the repurchase of up to $300 million of the company’s common stock. Purchases may be made from time to time by the company in the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions.

The company has terminated its prior share repurchase plan, which was initially announced on March 16, 2011 and expanded on March 11, 2014 to authorize the repurchase of up to $250 million of the company’s common stock.