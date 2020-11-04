 

Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, or HSR Act, in connection with Bristol Myers Squibb’s previously announced tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of MyoKardia for a purchase price of $225.00 per share in cash, or approximately $13.1 billion. The expiration of the waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 3, 2020.

Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the transaction, which remains subject to the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of MyoKardia’s common stock, as well as other customary closing conditions. Unless the tender offer is extended, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire at midnight (New York City time), one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on November 16, 2020.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease; 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition; 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics; and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and product advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.

