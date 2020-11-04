Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, or HSR Act, in connection with Bristol Myers Squibb’s previously announced tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of MyoKardia for a purchase price of $225.00 per share in cash, or approximately $13.1 billion. The expiration of the waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 3, 2020.

Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the transaction, which remains subject to the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of MyoKardia’s common stock, as well as other customary closing conditions. Unless the tender offer is extended, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire at midnight (New York City time), one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on November 16, 2020.

