 

Passage Bio to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to report its third quarter 2020 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial 833-528-0605 (domestic) or 830-221-9711 (international) and refer to conference ID 8478507. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Passage Bio's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days following the call.

About Passage Bio
At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with unparalleled access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe and Zofia Mita
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
zofia.mita@sternir.com

Media:
Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215.407.1548
gfisher@passagebio.com


Zeit
28.10.20
Passage Bio’s PBKR03 Receives Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations from FDA for Treatment of Krabbe Disease
26.10.20
Passage Bio’s PBGM01 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis
13.10.20
Passage Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Data That Show Single Injection of Optimized AAV Vector into Cerebral Spinal Fluid Corrects Neurological Disease, Supporting Advancement of PBGM01 into Clinic
06.10.20
Passage Bio to Participate in 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa