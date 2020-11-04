Passage Bio to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to report its third quarter 2020 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.



To access the live conference call, please dial 833-528-0605 (domestic) or 830-221-9711 (international) and refer to conference ID 8478507. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Passage Bio's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days following the call.