Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results, With Management & Advisory Fees Growing by Nearly 12% and Assets Under Management Growing by Nearly 11% Year-Over-Year

– GAAP EPS of $0.66 on approximately $21.8 million of GAAP net income for the quarter. Dividend – Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on December 15, 2020 that will be paid on January 7, 2021. The target full-year dividend of $1.25 represents a 13.6% increase from the prior fiscal year dividend.



Hamilton Lane issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter fiscal 2021 results, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Hamilton Lane CEO Mario Giannini commented: “Across the private markets, we’ve seen valuations, fundraising and deal activity rebound, in some cases to levels higher than what we saw pre-pandemic — a trend that contributed to another strong quarter for us. Our AUM grew nearly 11% to $73 billion, continuing our long-term growth trend.”

