 

Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results, With Management & Advisory Fees Growing by Nearly 12% and Assets Under Management Growing by Nearly 11% Year-Over-Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) today reported its results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assets under management – Total assets under management of approximately $73 billion grew nearly 11% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased nearly 9% to approximately $39 billion over the same period.

  • Revenue – Management and advisory fees of approximately $66 million for the quarter represents growth of 12% versus the prior year period.

  • Carried Interest – Unrealized carried interest balance of approximately $410 million was up 7% year-over-year.

  • Earnings per share – GAAP EPS of $0.66 on approximately $21.8 million of GAAP net income for the quarter.

  • Dividend – Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on December 15, 2020 that will be paid on January 7, 2021. The target full-year dividend of $1.25 represents a 13.6% increase from the prior fiscal year dividend.

Hamilton Lane issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter fiscal 2021 results, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Hamilton Lane CEO Mario Giannini commented: “Across the private markets, we’ve seen valuations, fundraising and deal activity rebound, in some cases to levels higher than what we saw pre-pandemic — a trend that contributed to another strong quarter for us. Our AUM grew nearly 11% to $73 billion, continuing our long-term growth trend.”

Conference Call
Hamilton Lane will discuss second quarter fiscal 2021 results in a webcast and conference call today, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live via a webcast, which may be accessed on Hamilton Lane’s Investor Relations website.

To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 2466055. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner may dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 for assistance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Hamilton Lane Investor Relations website.

Seite 1 von 3
Hamilton Lane Incorporated Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results, With Management & Advisory Fees Growing by Nearly 12% and Assets Under Management Growing by Nearly 11% Year-Over-Year BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) today reported its results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. SECOND QUARTER FISCAL …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Hamilton Lane Opens an Office in Singapore, Expanding Presence in Asia Pacific
14.10.20
Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November 4, 2020