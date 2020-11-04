Chimera Investment Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s GAAP net income for the third quarter was $349 million, or $1.32 per common share. Core earnings (1) for the third quarter was $80 million, or $0.33 per common share.

“Over the past six months we have concentrated the company’s efforts on strengthening the balance sheet and protecting our valuable credit assets” said Matthew Lambiase, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These actions contributed to this quarters strong performance and enabled us to complete three securitizations while purchasing $640 million loans for our portfolio.”

(1) Core earnings per adjusted diluted common share is a non-GAAP measure. See additional discussion below.

Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate related securities.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,717 $ 109,878 Non-Agency RMBS, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses of $167 thousand and

$0 thousand, respectively) 2,218,289 2,614,408 Agency RMBS, at fair value 99,988 6,490,293 Agency CMBS, at fair value 1,754,740 2,850,717 Loans held for investment, at fair value 13,533,252 14,292,815 Receivable for investments sold — 446,225 Accrued interest receivable 86,727 116,423 Other assets 75,155 194,301 Derivatives, at fair value, net — 3,611 Total assets (1) $ 18,093,868 $ 27,118,671 Liabilities: Secured financing agreements ($6.7 billion and $15.4 billion pledged as collateral, respectively) $ 4,700,037 $ 13,427,545 Securitized debt, collateralized by Non-Agency RMBS ($528 million and $598 million

pledged as collateral, respectively) 117,904 133,557 Securitized debt at fair value, collateralized by loans held for investment ($12.4 billion and

$12.1 billion pledged as collateral, respectively) 8,757,449 8,179,608 Long term debt 70,641 — Payable for investments purchased 614,583 1,256,337 Accrued interest payable 36,451 63,600 Dividends payable 76,362 98,568 Accounts payable and other liabilities 23,899 6,163 Total liabilities (1) $ 14,397,326 $ 23,165,378 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, par value of $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 8.00% Series A cumulative redeemable: 5,800,000 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively ($145,000 liquidation preference) $ 58 $ 58 8.00% Series B cumulative redeemable: 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively ($325,000 liquidation preference) 130 130 7.75% Series C cumulative redeemable: 10,400,000 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively ($260,000 liquidation preference) 104 104 8.00% Series D cumulative redeemable: 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively ($200,000 liquidation preference) 80 80 Common stock: par value $0.01 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 232,190,087 and

187,226,081 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,322 1,873 Additional paid-in-capital 4,517,819 4,275,963 Accumulated other comprehensive income 554,981 708,336 Cumulative earnings 3,734,659 3,793,040 Cumulative distributions to stockholders (5,113,611) (4,826,291) Total stockholders' equity $ 3,696,542 $ 3,953,293 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,093,868 $ 27,118,671

(1) The Company's consolidated statements of financial condition include assets of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) that can only be used to settle obligations and liabilities of the VIE for which creditors do not have recourse to the primary beneficiary (Chimera Investment Corporation). As of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, total assets of consolidated VIEs were $12,795,729 and $12,544,744, respectively, and total liabilities of consolidated VIEs were $8,660,123 and $8,064,235, respectively.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net interest income: Interest income (1) $ 247,905 $ 330,144 $ 794,094 $ 1,020,448 Interest expense (2) 124,557 188,551 395,897 589,611 Net interest income 123,348 141,593 398,197 430,837 Increase/(decrease) in provision for credit losses (1,650) — 167 — Net other-than-temporary credit impairment losses — — — (4,853) Other investment gains (losses): Net unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives — 31,620 201,000 (189,865) Realized gains (losses) on terminations of interest rate swaps — (148,114) (463,966) (351,372) Net realized gains (losses) on derivatives — (20,178) (41,086) (37,151) Net gains (losses) on derivatives — (136,672) (304,052) (578,388) Net unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value 260,766 130,825 (172,042) 522,386 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of investments 65,041 1,596 167,275 2,673 Gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt (55,794) — (55,338) (608) Total other gains (losses) 270,013 (4,251) (364,157) (53,937) Other expenses: Compensation and benefits 10,287 12,191 33,476 38,675 General and administrative expenses 6,811 6,528 19,050 18,569 Servicing fees 8,898 8,881 28,359 27,125 Transaction expenses 1,624 3,415 11,239 4,289 Total other expenses 27,620 31,015 92,124 88,658 Income (loss) before income taxes 367,391 106,327 (58,251) 283,389 Income taxes 62 1 130 156 Net income (loss) $ 367,329 $ 106,326 $ (58,381) $ 283,233 Dividends on preferred stock 18,438 18,438 55,313 54,267 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 348,891 $ 87,888 $ (113,694) $ 228,966 Net income (loss) per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.50 $ 0.47 $ (0.55) $ 1.22 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 0.47 $ (0.55) $ 1.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 232,127,224 187,158,167 206,237,705 187,141,377 Diluted 265,346,359 188,440,171 206,237,705 188,331,109

(1) Includes interest income of consolidated VIEs of $171,442 and $192,622 for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $515,250 and $600,436 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Includes interest expense of consolidated VIEs of $74,753 and $82,234 for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $210,198 and $260,790 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 367,329 $ 106,326 $ (58,381) $ 283,233 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net (1) 40,470 29,980 (97,334) 115,198 Reclassification adjustment for net losses included in net income for

other-than-temporary credit impairment losses — — — 4,853 Reclassification adjustment for net realized losses (gains) included in net income (22,999) — (56,021) 22,187 Other comprehensive income (loss) 17,471 29,980 (153,355) 142,238 Comprehensive income (loss) before preferred stock dividends $ 384,800 $ 136,306 $ (211,736) $ 425,471 Dividends on preferred stock $ 18,438 $ 18,438 $ 55,313 $ 54,267 Comprehensive income (loss) available to common stock shareholders $ 366,362 $ 117,868 $ (267,049) $ 371,204

(1) Quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounts includes $150 thousand and $15 million, respectively, of unrealized losses on AFS securities for which the Company has recognized an allowance for credit losses.

Core earnings

Core earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as GAAP net income excluding unrealized gains on the aggregate portfolio, provision for credit losses, interest expense on long term debt, impairment losses, realized gains on sales of investments, realized gains or losses on futures, realized gains or losses on swap terminations, gain on deconsolidation, extinguishment of debt and expenses incurred in relation to securitizations. In addition, stock compensation expense charges incurred on awards to retirement eligible employees is reflected as an expense over a vesting period (36 months) rather than reported as an immediate expense.

As defined, core earnings include interest income and expense, as well as periodic cash settlements on interest rate swaps used to hedge interest rate risk and other expenses. Core earnings is inclusive of preferred dividend charges, compensation and benefits (adjusted for awards to retirement eligible employees), general and administrative expenses, servicing fees, as well as income tax expenses incurred during the period. Management believes that the presentation of core earnings provides investors with a useful measure but has important limitations. We believe core earnings as described above helps us evaluate our financial performance period over period without the impact of certain transactions but is of limited usefulness as an analytical tool. Therefore, core earnings should not be viewed in isolation and is not a substitute for net income or net income per basic share computed in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our methodology for calculating core earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and accordingly, our reported core earnings may not be comparable to the core earnings reported by other REITs.

The following table provides GAAP measures of net income and net income per diluted share available to common stockholders for the periods presented and details with respect to reconciling the line items to core earnings and related per average diluted common share amounts. The Core earnings is presented on an adjusted dilutive shares basis. The adjusted dilutive shares used for core earnings is a non-GAAP measure which includes the GAAP dilutive shares of 265 million, adjusted for the dilutive effect of approximately 20 million shares on warrants issued in second quarter of 2020. We exclude the dilutive effect of the warrants as the warrant holders do not participate in dividends. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

For the Quarters Ended September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net income available to common stockholders $ 348,891 $ (73,393) $ (389,193) $ 111,881 $ 87,888 Adjustments: Interest expense on long term debt 1,495 4,391 — — — Increase (decrease) in provision for credit losses (1,650) (4,497) 6,314 — — Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives — — (201,000) (83,656) (31,620) Net unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments

at fair value (260,766) 171,921 260,887 112,751 (130,825) Net realized (gains) losses on sales of investments (65,041) (26,380) (75,854) (17,687) (1,596) (Gains) losses on extinguishment of debt 55,794 (459) — (9,926) — Realized (gains) losses on terminations of interest rate swaps — — 463,966 8,353 148,114 Net realized (gains) losses on Futures (1) — — 34,700 (8,229) 19,138 Transaction expenses 1,624 4,710 4,906 6,639 3,415 Stock Compensation expense for retirement eligible awards (275) (273) 1,189 (45) (145) Core Earnings $ 80,072 $ 76,020 $ 105,915 $ 120,081 $ 94,369 GAAP net income per diluted common share $ 1.32 $ (0.37) $ (2.08) $ 0.59 $ 0.47 Core earnings per adjusted diluted common share (2) $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.56 $ 0.64 $ 0.50 (1) Included in net realized gains (losses) on derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) We note that core and taxable earnings will typically differ, and may materially differ, due to differences on realized gains and losses on investments and related hedges, credit loss recognition, timing differences in premium amortization, accretion of discounts, equity compensation and other items.

The following tables provide a summary of the Company’s MBS portfolio at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

September 30, 2020 Principal or

Notional Value

at Period-End

(dollars in

thousands) Weighted

Average

Amortized

Cost Basis Weighted

Average

Fair Value Weighted

Average

Coupon Weighted

Average Yield at

Period-End (1) Non-Agency RMBS Senior $ 1,629,183 $ 51.33 81.81 4.5 % 16.5 % Subordinated 915,631 63.57 64.58 3.6 % 6.3 % Interest-only 6,056,933 4.33 4.85 1.5 % 16.8 % Agency RMBS Interest-only 1,343,378 9.24 7.44 1.9 % 1.5 % Agency CMBS Project loans 1,538,077 101.82 112.24 4.1 % 3.9 % Interest-only 1,383,665 1.89 2.06 0.7 % 7.9 % (1) Bond Equivalent Yield at period end.

December 31, 2019 Principal or

Notional Value

at Period-End

(dollars in

thousands) Weighted

Average

Amortized

Cost Basis Weighted

Average

Fair Value Weighted

Average

Coupon Weighted

Average Yield at

Period-End (1) Non-Agency RMBS Senior $ 2,024,564 $ 52.98 $ 84.01 5.0 % 20.8 % Subordinated 876,592 63.15 71.25 3.7 % 6.9 % Interest-only 7,458,653 4.04 3.87 1.1 % 8.4 % Agency RMBS Pass-through 6,080,547 102.15 104.64 4.0 % 3.4 % Interest-only 1,539,941 9.06 8.29 1.6 % 4.0 % Agency CMBS Project loans 2,621,938 101.82 106.86 3.7 % 3.6 % Interest-only 1,817,246 2.81 2.70 0.7 % 4.7 % (1) Bond Equivalent Yield at period end.

At September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the secured financing agreements collateralized by MBS and Loans held for investment had the following remaining maturities and borrowing rates.

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Principal Weighted

Average

Borrowing

Rates Range of

Borrowing Rates Principal Weighted

Average

Borrowing

Rates Range of

Borrowing Rates Overnight $ — NA NA $ — NA NA 1 to 29 days 1,610,030 0.58% 0.20% - 3.02% 9,709,387 2.26% 1.90% - 3.62% 30 to 59 days 212,333 2.35% 1.85% - 2.55% 800,648 2.96% 2.15% - 3.52% 60 to 89 days 14,626 1.83% 1.55% - 2.45% 608,520 3.00% 2.59% - 3.35% 90 to 119 days — NA NA — NA NA 120 to 180 days 606,072 4.23% 1.34% - 6.61% 809,077 3.38% 3.06% - 3.46% 180 days to 1 year 1,004,318 6.02% 3.25% - 7.99% 580,886 3.42% 3.26% - 3.51% 1 to 2 years 92,695 4.50% 4.50% - 4.50% 427,981 3.28% 3.19% - 3.30% 2 to 3 years 395,829 7.00% 7.00% - 7.00% — NA NA Greater than 3 years 764,134 3.84% 1.55% - 5.56% 491,046 3.20% 3.19% - 3.20% Total $ 4,700,037 3.44% $ 13,427,545 2.52%

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest earning assets at period-end (1) $ 17,606,269 $ 26,248,233 Interest bearing liabilities at period-end $ 13,646,031 $ 21,740,710 GAAP Leverage at period-end 3.7:1 5.5:1 GAAP Leverage at period-end (recourse) 1.3:1 3.4:1 Portfolio Composition, at amortized cost Non-Agency RMBS 10.2 % 7.9 % Senior 5.1 % 4.5 % Subordinated 3.5 % 2.2 % Interest-only 1.6 % 1.2 % Agency RMBS 0.8 % 25.7 % Pass-through — % 25.1 % Interest-only 0.8 % 0.6 % Agency CMBS 9.7 % 11.0 % Project loans 9.5 % 10.8 % Interest-only 0.2 % 0.2 % Loans held for investment 79.3 % 55.4 % Fixed-rate percentage of portfolio 94.9 % 95.9 % Adjustable-rate percentage of portfolio 5.1 % 4.1 % (1) Excludes cash and cash equivalents.

Economic Net Interest Income

Our “Economic net interest income” is a non-GAAP financial measure, that equals interest income, less interest expense and realized losses on our interest rate swaps. Realized losses on our interest rate swaps are the periodic net settlement payments made or received. For the purpose of computing economic net interest income and ratios relating to cost of funds measures throughout this section, interest expense includes net payments on our interest rate swaps, which is presented as a part of Realized gains (losses) on derivatives in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income. Interest rate swaps are used to manage the increase in interest paid on repurchase agreements in a rising rate environment. Presenting the net contractual interest payments on interest rate swaps with the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities reflects our total contractual interest payments. We believe this presentation is useful to investors because it depicts the economic value of our investment strategy by showing actual interest expense and net interest income. Where indicated, interest expense, including interest payments on interest rate swaps, is referred to as economic interest expense. Where indicated, net interest income reflecting interest payments on interest rate swaps, is referred to as economic net interest income.

The following table reconciles the GAAP and non-GAAP measurements reflected in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

GAAP

Interest

Income GAAP

Interest

Expense Net

Realized

(Gains)

Losses on

Interest

Rate

Swaps Interest

Expense

on Long

Term

Debt Economic

Interest

Expense GAAP Net

Interest

Income Net

Realized

Gains

(Losses)

on Interest

Rate

Swaps Other (1) Economic

Net

Interest

Income For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 $ 247,905 $ 124,557 $ — $ (1,495) $ 123,062 $ 123,348 $ — $ 1,487 $ 124,835 For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 $ 245,922 $ 129,256 $ — $ (4,391) $ 124,865 $ 116,666 $ — $ 4,358 $ 121,024 For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 $ 300,266 $ 142,083 $ 6,385 $ — $ 148,468 $ 158,183 $ (6,385) $ (1,266) $ 150,532 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 $ 340,662 $ 169,203 $ 5,409 $ — $ 174,612 $ 171,459 $ (5,409) $ (1,664) $ 164,386 For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 $ 330,144 $ 188,551 $ 963 $ — $ 189,514 $ 141,593 $ (963) $ (2,465) $ 138,165 (1) Primarily interest expense on Long term debt and interest income on cash and cash equivalents.

The table below shows our average earning assets held, interest earned on assets, yield on average interest earning assets, average debt balance, economic interest expense, economic average cost of funds, economic net interest income, and net interest rate spread for the periods presented.

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets (1): Agency RMBS $ 127,273 $ 495 1.6 % $ 8,474,168 $ 68,984 3.3 % Agency CMBS 1,770,009 25,571 5.8 % 2,304,541 20,179 3.5 % Non-Agency RMBS 1,692,702 56,311 13.3 % 1,956,631 70,374 14.4 % Loans held for investment 12,943,898 165,520 5.1 % 12,017,663 168,142 5.6 % Total $ 16,533,882 $ 247,897 6.0 % $ 24,753,003 $ 327,679 5.3 % Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Secured financing agreements collateralized by: Agency RMBS $ 76,755 $ 208 1.1 % $ 7,948,235 $ 50,492 2.5 % Agency CMBS 1,680,566 1,141 0.3 % 2,160,190 14,097 2.6 % Non-Agency RMBS 1,171,542 17,495 6.0 % 1,376,214 12,916 3.8 % Loans held for investment 2,340,689 27,814 4.8 % 3,112,001 29,775 3.8 % Securitized debt 8,711,513 76,404 3.5 % 7,819,135 82,234 4.2 % Total $ 13,981,065 $ 123,062 3.5 % $ 22,415,775 $ 189,514 3.4 % Economic net interest income/net interest rate spread $ 124,835 2.5 % $ 138,165 1.9 % Net interest-earning assets/net interest margin $ 2,552,817 3.0 % $ 2,337,228 2.2 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 1.18 1.10 (1) Interest-earning assets at amortized cost (2) Interest includes net cash paid/received on swaps

The table below shows our Net Income and Economic Net Interest Income as a percentage of average stockholders' equity and Core Earnings as a percentage of average common stockholders' equity. Return on average equity is defined as our GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of average equity. Average equity is defined as the average of our beginning and ending stockholders' equity balance for the period reported. Economic Net Interest Income and Core Earnings are non-GAAP measures as defined in previous sections.

Return on

Average Equity Economic Net

Interest

Income/Average

Equity * Core

Earnings/Average

Common Equity (Ratios have been annualized) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 41.43 % 14.08 % 12.24 % For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (6.62) % 14.58 % 12.72 % For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 (41.21) % 16.73 % 15.88 % For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 13.12 % 16.55 % 15.78 % For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 10.68 % 13.88 % 12.37 %

* Includes effect of realized losses on interest rate swaps and excludes long term debt expense.

The following table presents changes to Accretable Discount (net of premiums) as it pertains to our Non-Agency RMBS portfolio, excluding premiums on IOs, during the previous five quarters.

For the Quarters Ended (dollars in thousands) Accretable Discount (Net of Premiums) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 410,447 $ 438,232 $ 494,255 $ 494,780 $ 514,095 Accretion of discount (20,045) (22,508) (24,784) (44,342) (33,256) Purchases 2,096 — (4,336) (12,541) (13,772) Sales and deconsolidation — (23,425) 438 (786) 1,536 Transfers from/(to) credit reserve, net 30,483 18,148 (27,341) 57,144 26,177 Balance, end of period $ 422,981 $ 410,447 $ 438,232 $ 494,255 $ 494,780

