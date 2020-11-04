 

nLIGHT to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a global leader in semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020
  • Northcoast Research 2020 Fall Management Forum on Monday, November 16, 2020
  • Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference being held on December 7-10, 2020
  • D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

