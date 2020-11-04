 

Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 13:03  |  49   |   |   

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), today announced a strategic partnership to augment the build of Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization (DCC) platform. Veeva is the leader in cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry.

The partnership with Veeva is part of the continuing build of Axsome’s DCC platform in preparation for the potential launch of two differentiated CNS investigational medicines, AXS-05 for depression and AXS-07 for migraine, anticipated next year. The Axsome DCC platform is a proprietary approach to commercialization that incorporates specialized digital tools, proprietary data and analytics, integrated systems, and an intelligent operating model. Through this digital platform, Axsome aims to optimize physician and patient engagements, enhance engagement quality, and increase the effectiveness of promotional efforts as compared to traditional approaches.

The Axsome DCC platform will utilize all Veeva Commercial Cloud products and services, including: multichannel Veeva CRM as the technology foundation for engagement of customers through preferred digital and personal channels; MyVeeva for Doctors mobile application for healthcare professionals (HCPs) that will allow efficient and compliant real-time messaging between HCPs and Axsome; and Veeva Data Cloud which will provide longitudinal data to power an efficient, targeted launch.

As part of the strategic partnership, Axsome will also have early access to new digital technologies developed by Veeva, and Axsome will help shape Veeva’s product direction. This access will increase the scope of digital tools available to Axsome. In addition, Veeva’s Business Consulting team will provide deep domain expertise and the most complete, industrywide engagement data and insights to support Axsome’s launch strategy.

“Veeva is an ideal partner for Axsome as they share our commitment to innovation and passion for improving patient care,” said Herriot Tabuteau, M.D., chief executive officer of Axsome. “This partnership provides us a specialized platform of technology, data, and business consulting to drive our Digital-Centric Commercialization approach for more effective and capital efficient commercial execution.”

Disclaimer

