 

GAN Expands Content Library Through New Partnership with High 5 Games

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced a new content licensing agreement and partnership with High 5 Games (“High 5” ). The Agreement will bring High 5’s award winning content onto GAN’s U.S. Real Money Gaming (“RMG”) platform, and brings the total content library GAN offers to over 800 games.

High 5 Games is a leading online casino content provider in New Jersey and other regulated markets, with a reputation for bringing casino players the games they demand. By seamlessly integrating High 5’s content into GAN’s GameSTACK platform, players at regulated online casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan will gain access to more than 150 in-demand High 5 titles, including Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, and Secrets of the Forest. As more states green-light regulated casino gaming, High 5 will be there via the GameSTACK platform.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

“As we look to strategically grow our RMG content offerings and complement GAN’s industry-leading technology platform, we believe partnerships with well-respected content providers like High 5 Games will help us expand our market share and build sustainable momentum. Launching and integrating new content on the GAN platform further differentiates our platform and brings a full-service internet gaming experience to our virtual casino operating partners and consequently to their customers. We are excited about this new partnership with High 5 Games, and look forward to expanding our collaboration and to winning greater collective market share for both companies in the future.”

Anthony Singer, CEO of High 5 Games, commented:

“As we look to make an impact in more markets across the United States, we’re thrilled to add GAN to our arsenal of distribution channels. Players in New Jersey have experienced the joy of our real-money casino games for years — since 2008 on the casino floor and since 2013 online. The GameSTACK platform immediately puts our content on more devices, and as additional states bring regulated casino gaming online, we now have an incredible opportunity to entertain even more players all over the map.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

About High 5 Games

Founded in 1995, High 5 Games (H5G) is laser focused on making an impression through innovative casino content for the land-based, mobile, online, and social markets. With a collection of over 500 casino games, its own full casino platform, and a strong history of entertaining players all over the planet, the casino technology company is highly respected in the B2C and B2B social and online gaming worlds. High 5 Games holds licences and game certifications in multiple jurisdictions around the world. To find out more about High 5 Games, please visit www.high5games.com or contact Sales@high5games.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

GAN Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GAN Expands Content Library Through New Partnership with High 5 Games GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced a new content licensing agreement and partnership …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
ORPEA Group: Teams Fully Mobilised in the Fight Against COVID-19
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Leading Pipeline Company, Energy Transfer, to Purchase Low-Cost Power from Recurrent Energy’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Customers Bancorp Announces Plans to Distribute Shares of BM Technologies’ Common Stock Directly ...
Pluto TV Secures Exclusive Rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS & Branded Yu-Gi-Oh! AVOD Channel
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
GAN Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for November 16, 2020
22.10.20
GAN Launches Simulated Gaming for Agua Caliente Casinos in California
16.10.20
GAN Announces New Investor Relations Partnership with Alpha IR Group
12.10.20
GAN Launches New Simulated Internet Sports Betting