 

Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 13:03  |  50   |   |   

Collaboration provides Axsome access to new digital technologies developed by Veeva

NEW YORK and PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), today announced a strategic partnership to augment the build of Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization (DCC) platform. Veeva is the leader in cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry.

The partnership with Veeva is part of the continuing build of Axsome’s DCC platform in preparation for the potential launch of two differentiated CNS investigational medicines, AXS-05 for depression and AXS-07 for migraine, anticipated next year. The Axsome DCC platform is a proprietary approach to commercialization that incorporates specialized digital tools, proprietary data and analytics, integrated systems, and an intelligent operating model. Through this digital platform, Axsome aims to optimize physician and patient engagements, enhance engagement quality, and increase the effectiveness of promotional efforts as compared to traditional approaches.

The Axsome DCC platform will utilize all Veeva Commercial Cloud products and services, including: multichannel Veeva CRM as the technology foundation for engagement of customers through preferred digital and personal channels; MyVeeva for Doctors mobile application for health care professionals (HCPs) that will allow efficient and compliant real time messaging between HCPs and Axsome; and Veeva Data Cloud which will provide longitudinal data to power an efficient, targeted launch.

As part of the strategic partnership, Axsome will also have early access to new digital technologies developed by Veeva, and Axsome will help shape Veeva’s product direction. This access will increase the scope of digital tools available to Axsome. In addition, Veeva’s Business Consulting team will provide deep domain expertise and the most complete, industrywide engagement data and insights to support Axsome’s launch strategy.

“Veeva is an ideal partner for Axsome as they share our commitment to innovation and passion for improving patient care,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. “This partnership provides us a specialized platform of technology, data, and business consulting to drive our Digital-Centric Commercialization approach for more effective and capital efficient commercial execution.”

Seite 1 von 3
Axsome Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization Platform Collaboration provides Axsome access to new digital technologies developed by Veeva NEW YORK and PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:03 Uhr
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization Platform
03.11.20
Axsome Therapeutics to Present Data from the ADVANCE-1 Trial of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference
28.10.20
Axsome Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.08.20
258
AXSM (Mkap $83 M) (Cash $40 M) 4 x Phase 3 Studien /erste Daten im 2H 2017