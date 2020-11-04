Akoustis to Present at the Roth Technology Virtual Event on November 11, 2020

Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS ) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that senior management will attend the Roth Technology Virtual Event on November 11, 2020.

Meetings will take place virtually on November 11, 2020, given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Akoustis management should contact their Roth representative or Akoustis’ investor relations at ir@akoustis.com .