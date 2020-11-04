 

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces the Expansion to a Total of 27 Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic Locations Across Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 13:05  |  60   |   |   

New clinics increase access to PoNS Treatment in population-dense areas across Canada

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the Company has expanded its authorized clinic network to a total of 27 Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic locations spanning across Canada. The expansion reflects the Company’s mission to provide access to PoNS Treatment for all individuals experiencing gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI).

“The expansion to 27 locations across Canada reflects our strategy to target providers in Ontario that have an established commercial focus on neurorehabilitation, existing referral networks with other medical facilities for treating patients with neurological conditions and well-established payor relationships for insurance reimbursement,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and CEO of Helius. “By continuing the execution of our commercial strategy in Canada, we look forward to expanding access to PoNS Treatment and ensuring its successful adoption as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 27 authorized clinic locations are recognized neurorehabilitation practices, each with an existing commercial focus on treating patients with neurological conditions. Each clinic now offers PoNS Treatment as part of their services.

The newly authorized clinic locations now offering PoNS Treatment include:

  1. Brain and Body (Oakville, ON)
  2. Complex Injury Rehab (Pickering, ON)
  3. Dynamic Neurophysiotherapy (Barrie, ON, Mobile)
  4. iHealthcare (Victoria, BC)
  5. InStep (Edmonton, AB)
  6. InterAction (Toronto, ON)
  7. NeuPhysio (London, ON; 2 locations)
  8. NeuroCore Physiotherapy (Richmond Hill, ON)
  9. Pathways Therapy (Waterloo, ON)
  10. Physiologic (North York, ON)
  11. Sea to Sky Sports Physio (Squamish, BC)
  12. NeuroGym (Ottawa, ON)

Helius Medical Technologies aims to continuously authorize more qualified clinics to ensure widespread access to those seeking PoNS Treatment. Due to the schedule of PoNS Treatment in the clinic during the first two weeks of treatment, new patient starts have been measured due to COVID-19 concerns. Since March of this year, Helius has authorized 13 established neurorehabilitation clinics. Says Mark Leno, Vice President and General Manager, Canada, “Over the last several months, we have continued to evaluate and develop relationships with qualified clinics. We have continued to train and certify PoNS Treatment Specialists and authorize more qualified PoNS Treatment clinics so that more locations will be able to offer PoNS as pandemic concerns lift.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces the Expansion to a Total of 27 Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic Locations Across Canada New clinics increase access to PoNS Treatment in population-dense areas across CanadaNEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
3D Systems Announces Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...