Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces the Expansion to a Total of 27 Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic Locations Across Canada

New clinics increase access to PoNS Treatment in population-dense areas across Canada

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the Company has expanded its authorized clinic network to a total of 27 Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic locations spanning across Canada. The expansion reflects the Company’s mission to provide access to PoNS Treatment for all individuals experiencing gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI).



“The expansion to 27 locations across Canada reflects our strategy to target providers in Ontario that have an established commercial focus on neurorehabilitation, existing referral networks with other medical facilities for treating patients with neurological conditions and well-established payor relationships for insurance reimbursement,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and CEO of Helius. “By continuing the execution of our commercial strategy in Canada, we look forward to expanding access to PoNS Treatment and ensuring its successful adoption as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”