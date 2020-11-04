Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces the Expansion to a Total of 27 Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic Locations Across Canada
New clinics increase access to PoNS Treatment in population-dense areas across Canada
NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today
announced that the Company has expanded its authorized clinic network to a total of 27 Authorized PoNS Treatment Clinic locations spanning across Canada. The expansion reflects the Company’s
mission to provide access to PoNS Treatment for all individuals experiencing gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate
traumatic brain injury (mmTBI).
“The expansion to 27 locations across Canada reflects our strategy to target providers in Ontario that have an established commercial focus on neurorehabilitation, existing referral networks with other medical facilities for treating patients with neurological conditions and well-established payor relationships for insurance reimbursement,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and CEO of Helius. “By continuing the execution of our commercial strategy in Canada, we look forward to expanding access to PoNS Treatment and ensuring its successful adoption as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The 27 authorized clinic locations are recognized neurorehabilitation practices, each with an existing commercial focus on treating patients with neurological conditions. Each clinic now offers PoNS Treatment as part of their services.
The newly authorized clinic locations now offering PoNS Treatment include:
- Brain and Body (Oakville, ON)
- Complex Injury Rehab (Pickering, ON)
- Dynamic Neurophysiotherapy (Barrie, ON, Mobile)
- iHealthcare (Victoria, BC)
- InStep (Edmonton, AB)
- InterAction (Toronto, ON)
- NeuPhysio (London, ON; 2 locations)
- NeuroCore Physiotherapy (Richmond Hill, ON)
- Pathways Therapy (Waterloo, ON)
- Physiologic (North York, ON)
- Sea to Sky Sports Physio (Squamish, BC)
- NeuroGym (Ottawa, ON)
Helius Medical Technologies aims to continuously authorize more qualified clinics to ensure widespread access to those seeking PoNS Treatment. Due to the schedule of PoNS Treatment in the clinic during the first two weeks of treatment, new patient starts have been measured due to COVID-19 concerns. Since March of this year, Helius has authorized 13 established neurorehabilitation clinics. Says Mark Leno, Vice President and General Manager, Canada, “Over the last several months, we have continued to evaluate and develop relationships with qualified clinics. We have continued to train and certify PoNS Treatment Specialists and authorize more qualified PoNS Treatment clinics so that more locations will be able to offer PoNS as pandemic concerns lift.”
