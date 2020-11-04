 

XPO Logistics Wins Gold World Excellence Award from Ford for Managed Expedite Performance

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has won a Gold World Excellence Award from Ford Motor Company for the quality of its managed expedite service in 2019. XPO has transformed Ford’s expedite network in North America by implementing a technology-based solution for urgent supplier shipments.

The Ford World Excellence Award honors supply chain partners that deliver superior service quality, cost efficiency and innovation. XPO is Ford’s primary manager of time-critical shipments from the automaker’s suppliers to its manufacturing plants, using proprietary software that automates the transportation procurement process.

“We’re delighted to once again be recognized for outstanding performance by this prestigious customer,” said Drew Wilkerson, president, transportation – North America for XPO Logistics. “Our team has a 20-year history of collaboration with Ford. We take pride in our ability to respond under any conditions and provide mission-critical support.”

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer. “Congratulations to the XPO team for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company.”

This is the second consecutive year that Ford has recognized XPO as a top-performing supply chain partner. In 2019, XPO received a Silver World Excellence Award from Ford for implementing innovations in managed transportation.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


