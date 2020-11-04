Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the grants of inducement non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 5,200 shares of common stock to two new employees.



Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $17.84 per share, Protara’s closing trading price on November 2, 2020, the grant date, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the individual’s start date and 1/36th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Protara through the applicable vesting dates.