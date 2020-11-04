 

Cerevel Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced that members of the management team will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences during the month of November.

Event: Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day
Date: November 16, 2020
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
   
Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: November 17, 2020
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
   
Event: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date: November 18-19, 2020
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Time: 10:50 a.m. EST/3:50 p.m. GMT on November 18, 2020

Live audio webcasts of the virtual conference fireside chats with Cerevel Therapeutics’ Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Tony Coles, M.D., can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Cerevel Therapeutics website here. A replay will be available in the same section of the company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Boston, Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

