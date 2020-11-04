Cerevel Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced that members of the management team will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences during the month of November.

Event: Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day Date: November 16, 2020 Format: One-on-one investor meetings Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: November 17, 2020 Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Time: 10:00 a.m. EST Event: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference Date: November 18-19, 2020 Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Time: 10:50 a.m. EST/3:50 p.m. GMT on November 18, 2020

Live audio webcasts of the virtual conference fireside chats with Cerevel Therapeutics’ Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Tony Coles, M.D., can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Cerevel Therapeutics website here. A replay will be available in the same section of the company’s website for approximately 90 days.



