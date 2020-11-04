MATEON’S C001- A GLOBAL PHASE 2 STUDY FOR OT-101 AGAINST COVID-19- RECEIVED CLEARANCE FOR PATIENT ENROLLMENT

C001 trial is a multi-center, double blind, randomized, placebo-control study to evaluate safety and efficacy of OT-101 in combination with standard of care on two (2) patient cohorts – 1) mild or moderate disease, and 2) severe disease requiring mechanical ventilation or intubation. The study will enroll approximately 48 patients in Peru totaling 72 patients study wide. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects with clinical improvement score (measured by an 8‑point World Health Organization [WHO] COVID‑19 Clinical Improvement Ordinal Scale) as assessed by the Odds Ratio (OR) at Day 14.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:MATN) announced today the receipt of approval from Instituto Nacional de Salud (INS), the regulatory agency of Peru, to initiate the Company’s C001- Phase 2 clinical trial of OT-101, a TGF-β antisense, for the treatment of patients with mild to severe COVID-19 infection.

“We are excited to be working with Centers of Excellence in Peru focusing on our promising and exciting therapeutic approach to treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Dr. Anthony Maida, Chief Clinical Officer – Translational Medicine, Mateon Therapeutics.

On October 19, 2020, Mateon announced the receipt of approval from Republica Argentina – Poder Ejecutivo Nacional of Argentina to initiate the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of OT-101 for the treatment of patients with mild to severe COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Maida observed that successive approval by major regulatory agencies in South America is indicative of high confidence of OT-101 as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

"We believe that the data will prove that COVID-19 is caused by the TGF-β surge. Mateon is diligently working with regulators across the globe to bring OT-101 to the patients," said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Mateon. "We are now entering the flu season and with the emergence of SARS-CoV-2/Influenza coinfection, the availability of OT-101 with therapeutic potential against both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses would be essential to combat this pandemic."

About OT-101

OT-101 is an antisense against the host TGF-β protein required for viral replication and its overexpression likely to cause the wide range of clinical symptoms associated with COVID-19 including Kawasaki syndrome (Fatih M. Uckun, Vuong Trieu. Targeting Transforming Growth Factor-beta for Treatment of COVID-19-associated Kawasaki Disease in Children. Clin Res Pediatr 2020; 3(1): 1-3) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) (Fatih M. Uckun, Larn Hwang, Vuong Trieu. Selectively targeting TGF-β with Trabedersen/OT-101 in treatment of evolving and mild ARDS in COVID-19. Clin. Invest. (Lond.) 2020; 10(2), 167-176. DOI: 10.4172/ Clinical-Investigation.1000166.).