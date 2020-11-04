Skytanking starts operations at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Skytanking was awarded the refuelling license in 2011, as the airport was originally scheduled to open in June 2012. However, numerous planning errors and construction defects resulted in the airport launch being postponed several times.

Hamburg, November 4, 2020 - Skytanking has successfully started operations at the newly opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER). In the early morning of October 31, 2020 the first aircraft was refuelled by Skytanking. As a result, the company is now active at six locations in Germany.

Christoph Lindke, Managing Director for Skytanking in Germany: "Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) is the new capital city airport and an important milestone for Skytanking. Although the start of airport operations has been delayed by several years and is now taking place in the middle of the Corona Pandemic, we are quite optimistic about the further development. BER definitely has the potential to develop into a major hub for air traffic to Eastern Europe".

Berlin is the third most important air traffic location in Germany, only surpassed by Frankfurt and Munich. Six million people live in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region, and Berlin is also the most attractive destination for city trips in Germany. The airport covers an area of around 1,400 hectares and is designed for an annual passenger volume of 46 million.

Skytanking is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading and logistics of energy & chemicals. Skytanking provides a full range of aviation fuelling services including building, owning and operating aviation fuel storage and hydrant facilities, and providing into-plane services to airlines, airports and oil companies. Skytanking handles 24.7 million cbm of aviation fuel per year, refuelling 2 million aircraft at 82 airports in 14 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and Australia.

For further information, please visit www.skytanking.com and www.marquard-bahls.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christoph Lindke

Managing Director

Skytanking DACH

Tel. + 49 40 37004-0

christoph.lindke@skytanking.com

End of Media ReleaseIssuer: Skytanking GmbH & Co. KGKey word(s): Traffic

04.11.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1145463 04.11.2020