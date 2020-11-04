 

Forma Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • The Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 9-12. Forma will present via webcast on Wednesday, November 11 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).
  • The Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference taking place November 17-19. Forma will present via webcast on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:55 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
  • The Virtual SVB Leerink Oncology 1X1 Day taking place November 19. Forma will participate virtually in one-on-one meetings during this event on Thursday, November 19.

A live webcast of the presentations at the Credit Suisse and Jefferies conferences will be available in the “News & Investors” section of Forma’s website at www.formatherapeutics.com.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.

