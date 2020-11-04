SAIC Wins Spot on USDA Contract to Provide IT Services to Farm Production and Conservation Agencies

SAIC was one of five large business awardees selected to provide these services under the BPA worth an estimated ceiling value of $620 million. This multiple-award BPA, issued under the General Services Administration Schedule 70, has a five-year period of performance.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) won a position on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to compete for task orders to provide IT support services for the development, modernization, enhancement, and maintenance of information systems, software applications, web services, and databases.

“We are excited to expand our current services to USDA under this new contract supporting the FPAC’s important mission to mitigate the significant risks of farming through conservation programs and technical assistance,” said Bob Genter, SAIC president, Defense & Civilian Sector. “This program allows the USDA to deliver efficient and effective systems, applications, and software for FPAC to generate, manage, and share data, technology, and standards that enable partners and policymakers to make decisions informed by objective and reliable science.”

Under the BPA, SAIC will provide a wide variety of IT support services including conservation planning, conservation financial assistance, conservation practice standards, and conservation practices design and implementation. The company will provide information and tools to internal and external users, while monitoring and reporting outcomes of conservation implementation, natural resource data collection and delivery, emergency watershed protection, and other conservation programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005262/en/