 

Bilia AB (publ) publishes prospectus and prepares for listing of a bond on Nasdaq Stockholm

Bilia AB (publ) (“Bilia”) announced on 24 September 2020 the issue of an unsecured bond loan of SEK 500 M under the framework amount of SEK 1,500 M (the “Bond”). The bond loan has a tenor of five years and a variable interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 170 bps with final maturity in October 2025.
 
In accordance with the terms of the Bond it is to be listed for trading on the market for corporate bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm. Bilia has applied for admission to trading and listing of the Bond at Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading of the Bond on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on 6 November 2020.

Bilia has in relation thereto prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus will be available at Bilia’s website (www.bilia.com) and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

Gothenburg, November 4, 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on November 4, 2020, at 13:15 CET.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

